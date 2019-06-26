CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Couple Reported Missing After Jet Ski Ride in Barbados
A New Jersey couple vacationing in Barbados has been reported missing after not returning from a jet ski ride. Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, failed to return after renting the watercraft equipment from a local operator Monday, prompting the operator to alert police, NBC News reports. The nation’s coast guard was sent out following the reported disappearance, and authorities have unsuccessfully searched the hotel where they were staying. The couple arrived in the Caribbean on Saturday and planned on staying the week. At the time Suarez and Devil departed on the skis, they were both wearing life jackets. The jet skis have not been found.