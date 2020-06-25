New Jersey Family Drowned in Their Own Pool Trying to Save 8-Year-Old
Three members of a New Jersey family tragically drowned in the pool of their new home this week because none of them knew how to swim, but they still jumped in one after another in a futile bid to save each other, police said. The accident in East Brunswick happened on Monday afternoon after an 8-year-old girl wound up in the deep end of the backyard pool and began to struggle. Her 62-year-old grandfather, identified as Bharat Patel, reportedly rushed in to save the girl but began to struggle himself, prompting his daughter-in-law and the girl’s 33-year-old mom, Nisha Patel, to try and come to the rescue. But authorities say she, too, found herself in trouble in the water, and all three drowned. “The above-ground pool was mostly shallow at 3½ feet deep, but there was a portion of the pool that was 7 feet deep. It doesn’t appear that the victims knew how to swim,” the East Brunswick Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a joint statement on Wednesday. The family had reportedly purchased the home recently and was believed to have been using the pool for the first time the day they died.