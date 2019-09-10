CHEAT SHEET

    New Jersey Fertility Clinic Ordered to Disclose Sperm Donor List After White Couple Gives Birth to Asian Baby

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

    A New Jersey fertility clinic has been ordered to hand over its list of sperm donors after a couple accused the facility of impregnating the wife with sperm that was not her husband’s, NJ.com reports. A judge ordered the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science to disclose its list after the white couple allegedly started noticing their daughter—conceived through artificial insemination—developing Asian features. In a lawsuit, the couple claimed DNA testing determined that the husband was not the child’s biological parent, and the child has a blood disorder typically associated with Southeast Asian heritage that neither parent had. The pair also said they spent $500,000 to have a child together, and the clinic’s mistake led to their divorce. “Even though they love her, they were entitled to have a child with both of their genes,” attorney David Mazie said.

    Superior Court Judge Keith Lynott ordered the clinic to give the court a list of men and women who used the facility around the same time the now-divorced couple did, with the biological father’s name and address left un-redacted. The couple is also seeking damages from the clinic as part of their lawsuit. 

    Read it at NJ.com