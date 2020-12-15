CHEAT SHEET
N.J. Firefighters Exposed to COVID at Firehouse Party
A New Jersey town had to close its firehouse and school building after firefighters were exposed to COVID-19 at an unauthorized holiday party. The bash was held at Fire Station No. 2 in Verona, and undisclosed number of firefighters are now under quarantine. In addition, the schools shifted to remote learning during contact tracing to prevent further spread of the virus, Patch reported. Town Manager Matthew Cavallo said in a statement that “the holiday gathering was not authorized by the Township and actions have been taken to ensure similar incidents will not happen in the future.”