Hillsong Pastor Steps Down Over Racy Instagram Story
ANOTHER ONE?
A married New Jersey Hillsong church pastor resigned on Tuesday, after sharing a pic on social media of himself in skin-tight leggings with what the Daily Mail described as “his engorged member extending half-way down his thigh beneath his tights, in clear view.” Darnell Barrett, 32, originally just shared the revealing pic with Instagram followers designated as “close friends,” but he then DM’d the picture to a 30-year-old woman who once worked for him as a church volunteer. In messages obtained by the Daily Mail, Barrett then claimed he’d sent it to her by mistake. “Seriously, sorry about that. I guess,” Barnett wrote, before saying that the pictures were some “real raw shit.” Barrett’s resignation on Tuesday cited “infidelity” in his marriage as the reason for stepping down. It comes a few months after NYC-based Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz was fired for having an affair.