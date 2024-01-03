New Jersey Imam in Critical Condition After Being Shot Outside Mosque
An imam was critically injured after being shot outside his mosque in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning, according to a city spokesperson. The incident was reported outside the Masjid Muhammad Newark mosque at around 6:15 a.m., and a source with knowledge of the situation identified the victim to NBC New York as Imam Hassan Sharif. According to The New York Times, Fritz Fragé, Newark’s public safety director, said the imam was rushed to University Hospital and the shooter was still at large. The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ New Jersey chapter issued a statement, saying: “We are deeply concerned about this incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the imam. Anyone with information about the shooting should immediately contact local police.” NBC New York reported that the motive for the shooting remains unknown and, according to NJ.com, police did not say if a service was being held at the time or whether students were inside Clara Muhammad School, which is attached to the mosque.