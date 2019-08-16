CHEAT SHEET
REALLY?
New Jersey Judge Apologizes for Telling Woman to Sell Nudes to Playboy in Revenge Porn Case
A New Jersey judge has apologized for telling a woman she should send her naked pictures to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner during a court proceeding over revenge porn and an extramarital affair, NJ.com reports. In the case, the girlfriend of a married man had accused the wife of obtaining explicit photos of her and sending them to her work, and expressed fear that the wife would post them on social media. Middlesex County Assignment Judge Alberto Rivas called the allegations “malarkey” and “baloney” in court, according to court documents. “I will give you a piece of advice… The only person you should be sending naked pictures to are (sic) Hugh Hefner,” Rivas said, according to a complaint filed against him. “He will pay you $100,000 for the use of them.” He also allegedly called the husband “despicable” during the proceeding, and encouraged the wife to “take half his pension” in a divorce. Rivas admitted to violating the judicial code of conduct with his “inappropriate” remarks in documents released on Thursday, and is now subject to a complaint filed with the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.