    Judge Who Said Rape Suspect Came From ‘Good Family’ Resigns

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    A New Jersey judge who refused to try a 16-year-old accused rapist as an adult because he came from a “good family” resigned on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Monmouth County Judge James Troiano made the remarks in 2018, but they became public earlier this month, sparking a furor. Troiano, who retired in 2012 but continued to hear cases part-time, will still receive his $123,750 pension. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of New Jersey is taking action against another jurist, John Russo, who denied a restraining order to woman and asked her if she tried to close her legs during a sexual assault.

