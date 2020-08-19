N.J. Detention Officer Suspended After Insensitive Post About Cannon Hinnant

Read it at NBC News
A New Jersey juvenile detention center officer has been suspended after making insensitive comments on Facebook about the killing of a 5-year-old North Carolina boy. Rome Smith allegedly wrote in a post last week that the boy, Cannon Hinnant, “should’ve ducked” when he was shot in the head while playing with his older sisters in their front yard. “Y’all always trying to sneak diss and discredit a black person being killed innocently by police. Blame cannon’s parents for not watching him!!! F Y’ALL,” Smith, who is Black, allegedly wrote in the Facebook post. Cumberland County officials called the post “shockingly insensitive and racist in tone.”