New Jersey Legislature Puff, Puff, Passes Legal Weed Bill
GARDEN STATE
The New Jersey state legislature passed a bill on Thursday that would make cannabis legal for recreational use and sale in the state. The bill now heads to Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy for final approval; Murphy, who campaigned on legalizing marijuana in 2017, is expected to sign the bill into law. The rapid legislative action comes after a November referendum in which residents voted by a 2-to-1 margin to legalize weed. A separate bill, that would decriminalize the possession of up to 6 ounces of marijuana for personal use and lower the penalties for psilocybin (magic mushroom) use, also passed the State Assembly on Thursday, according to the Asbury Park Press. While the decriminalization bill would become law on Jan. 1, it would take about 18 months before dispensaries could open in the state, the New York Times estimated.