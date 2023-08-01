New Jersey’s Lieutenant Governor Dies Suddenly
‘HEAVY HEART’
New Jersey’s Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 71. She was serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy was out of the state but was suddenly hospitalized on Monday with an undisclosed medical issue. She “leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration,” her family said in a statement released Tuesday, confirming her death. “We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.” Oliver was the first Black woman in the state’s history to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, an accomplishment that Murphy acknowledged in his own statement. “She was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable,” Murphy said.