CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    New Jersey’s Lieutenant Governor Dies Suddenly

    ‘HEAVY HEART’

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver speaks after taking the oath of office in Trenton New Jersey, U.S.

    Lucas Jackson/Reuters

    New Jersey’s Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 71. She was serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy was out of the state but was suddenly hospitalized on Monday with an undisclosed medical issue. She “leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration,” her family said in a statement released Tuesday, confirming her death. “We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.” Oliver was the first Black woman in the state’s history to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, an accomplishment that Murphy acknowledged in his own statement. “She was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable,” Murphy said.

    Read it at ABC7
    ,