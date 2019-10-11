CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Man Harassed and Threatened Farmers Who Rejected His Animal Sex Proposals: Police
A New Jersey man has been ordered to remain in jail pending trial after prosecutors say he sent letters to local farmers asking to have sex with their animals and then waged a harassment campaign against them when he was rejected. Police say Richard Decker, 31, threatened violence and even installed handmade metal tire deflation devices in the driveways of the farmers after he was turned down. In an Oct. 2 email, Decker threatened to go to a farm and beat a woman with a wooden stick, according to an affidavit. He was arrested on Oct. 3 and is facing 22 indictable offenses in addition to several disorderly persons offenses stemming from incidents in Lafayette, Vernon, Wantage, Frankford, Andover Township, Franklin, and Hardyston, the New Jersey Herald reports. He faces multiple charges, including cyber harassment, procuring an animal in a sexual manner, terroristic threats, and various weapons charges.