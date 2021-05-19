New Jersey Man Charged With Murder For Allegedly Beating Girlfriend to Death With Potted Plant
GARDEN STATE HORROR
A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after he allegedly beat his girlfriend to death with a potted plant inside of a long-term care facility, NJ Advance Media reports. According to police records, Deymis Jimenez has been accused of fatally hitting a 47-year-old woman inside of Meadow View Care Center in Monroe on Monday night. The woman’s name has not been released, and her precise relationship to the man remains unclear, but documents filed in the case allege that the two had been dating since March of 2020. The assault occurred when Jimenez walked into a room at the facility where the woman was watching television and turned off the lights, as seen in security camera footage. The video then shows Jimenez choking the woman and pushing her down, according to police. Once the woman was on the ground, he grabbed a 5-foot-tall potted plant and hit her with it, authorities say. Investigators say they later found Jimenez in his room with blood-stained clothes under his bed.