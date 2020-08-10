New Jersey Man Charged With Reckless Endangerment After Throwing 400-Person Bash

Read it at New York Post
A man who threw a massive party in Alpine, New Jersey, that drew as many as 400 mask-less people has been arrested, police said Monday. Tashay Knight was charged with recklessly creating a risk of widespread injury or damage over the party. Police said Knight advertised and sold tickets for the party online. Neighbors said the August 1 party was not an isolated incident. “A few months ago, new neighbors moved in, renters,” a neighbor said. “They started having parties one weekend after another. They were bringing in full party buses, at least 100 people or more.”