Jersey Shore Man’s Vile Attack on Amazon Driver Ends With Hate Crime Charges

A man in New Jersey has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly harassing an Amazon delivery driver and threatening to shoot him.

The Ocean City County prosecutor’s office said Thursday that John Vincentini, 62, had been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after allegedly telling the driver that he would shoot him for coming into a “racist neighborhood.”

Vincentini allegedly trailed the driver as he was making deliveries to Lacey Township in the Jersey Shore area on Sept. 5, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office. As the driver pulled into a cul-de-sac, Vincentini allegedly blocked him then approached him and asked why he was in the area. He questioned if the delivery person was aware that he was in a racist area, prosecutors said. Then, Vincentini allegedly asked the driver if Vincentini should go back to his vehicle to get his gun and shoot him.

The Amazon driver, whose identity was not disclosed, left after the confrontation and called Lacey Township police.

Vincentini turned himself in on Oct. 5. Facebook photos of Vincentini published by New Jersey 101.5 show him holding a large black rifle while sitting on a motorbike.

Ocean City County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said hate would not be tolerated in the county.

“Individuals that employ hatred, intolerance, and prejudice with a purpose to intimidate will be investigated, and if warranted—prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.