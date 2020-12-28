Read it at NJ Advance
A New Jersey man is suing the the town of Woodbridge and its police department, alleging he was falsely arrested and jailed after since-banned facial recognition technology falsely identified him as the perpetrator of a shoplifting. Nijeer Parks says police arrested him in 2019 for an incident in January of that year, where the perpetrator hit a police car before driving off. This was a surprise to Parks, who does not drive nor have a driver's license. Parks, who is Black, was identified using software developed by Clearview AI, which has been criticized by legal and tech experts for breaches in privacy and racial disparities in identification.