New Jersey Man Wounded in Machete Attack at Walmart: Police

A trip to Walmart took a nightmarish turn for a man in Hudson County, New Jersey who was attacked by a man wielding a machete on Friday. Police say the victim, who has not been identified, suffered a deep gash after he was apparently attacked with a machete during an argument with another shopper. “Preliminary information indicates that the victim was involved in an argument with another adult man who then struck the victim in the head with a machete,” the police said in a statement. The suspected attacker fled before the police were able to get to the scene. The victim was rushed to University Hospital in Newark, but authorities have not shared his condition or any information on the attacker.