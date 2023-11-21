Small Town Mayor Who Used Racial Slurs Is Hit With 2 Separate Charges
‘LONG OVERDUE’
Sal Bonaccorso, the mayor of Clark township in New Jersey who was infamously recorded saying racial slurs by a Black police officer, has found himself in hot water again—this time with the law. Bonaccorso, who initially denied using the slurs because he has “many Black friends,” now faces a pair of criminal charges unrelated to the racist remarks. The 63-year-old faces charges of official misconduct and is accused of using township offices and workers to run his private landscaping and oil tank removal business. The charges stemmed from an investigation into Bonaccorso that was launched after his racist recording was leaked, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Monday. “Allegations of abhorrent language used to degrade crime victims, suspects, and prospective employees raised the alarm of potentially criminal policing and hiring practices,” the AG’s report said. “To many in the community, the release of this report has been long overdue.”