New Jersey Mom Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Then Dies of COVID
A New Jersey mother of four children, including an infant born three weeks ago, died last Wednesday after battling COVID-19. According to a GoFundMe created by her family, Michelle Stani, 37, died at a hospital in New Brunswick on Jan. 12 before getting to hold her newborn son Jayden. In addition to Jayden, Stani is survived by her daughter Samantha, 19, as well as sons Noah, 4, and Jordan, 11 months. My Central Jersey reports that Stani was a childcare worker and had recently earned her master’s in education from Rutger’s University. As stated in the grieving family’s GoFundMe, “Michelle was such a beautiful soul - so strong and loving.” The fundraiser and obituary did not say whether Stani was vaccinated.