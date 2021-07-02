NJ National Guardsman Charged in Neo-Nazi ‘Ghost Gun’ Conspiracy
JERSEY BOY
A bizarre gun trafficking case involving three U.S. Marines and a male porn actor—all with alleged white supremacist ties—now includes a New Jersey National Guardsman who hoped to become a state trooper one day. Joseph Maurino, a 21-year-old infantryman known on the now-defunct neo-Nazi message board Iron March as “Bishop,” was indicted this week by a North Carolina grand jury for allegedly supplying untraceable “ghost guns” and silencers to other members of the conspiracy “with the intention they be used unlawfully in furtherance of a civil disorder,” the 15-page indictment states.
In a May 2020 text message FBI agents recovered from Maurino’s phone, he allegedly told an associate known as “Gentile” that he could provide an “untraceable Glock” for $600. Maurino is also accused of attending a desert training camp in Idaho last year with alleged co-conspirators Liam Montgomery Collins, aka “Disciple;” Paul James Kryscuk, aka “Deacon;” Jordan Duncan, aka “Soldier;” and Justin Wade Hermanson, aka “Sandman.” Videos showed the men in Atomwaffen masks and firing assault rifles, according to court filings. They then gave the “Heil Hitler” salute beneath an image of a Nazi black sun as the phrase, “Come home white man,” appeared onscreen.