New Jersey Police Charge Host, Audience Member at Pink Floyd Cover Concert
A 54-year-old New Jersey man was charged for violating the state’s emergency coronavirus orders after police broke up a Pink Floyd cover concert on his front lawn over the weekend, NBC New York reports. John Maldjian was charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and two other charges related to the state’s emergency orders over the Saturday night concert. Authorities said Maldjian and another person were streaming their performance of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits on Facebook Live, and a crowd of people in their forties and fifties gathered on Maldjian’s lawn—sitting less than six feet apart.
Maldjian wrapped up the show and livestream after an officer directly approached him, but the Rumson Police Department said the audience greeted police with remarks like “Fuck the police” and “Welcome to Nazi Germany.” The man who police say made the “Nazi Germany” comment, 46-year-old Ryan Sheftel, was charged with disorderly conduct and violating a borough ordinance by disturbing the peace. Charges against other audience members are pending.
Maldjian’s lawyer told NBC New York that his client was just trying to livestream the concert from his front porch, and he had no idea how large the crowd grew because it became too dark to see. Those who violate Gov. Phil Murphy’s emergency coronavirus order to keep social distance could face up to six months in jail and a fine up to $1,000.