New Jersey Police Shame Middle-Aged Pink Floyd Fans for Front Lawn ‘Corona Party’
Police in a New Jersey town took to Facebook on Saturday to make an example out of some raucous revelers who held a “corona party” in violation of the statewide stay-at-home order: a group of “40-50-year-old ADULTS” enjoying Pink Floyd’s greatest hits on a front lawn. In a statement detailing the incident, the Rumson Police Department said approximately 30 people were gathered on a front lawn, some with lawn chairs, to attend the “impromptu concert” performed by two guitarists with mics and amplifiers. “When we informed everyone that they must leave—in accordance with Governor [Phil] Murphy's executive orders regarding these so called ‘corona-parties’—we were met with well wishes of ‘F-the police’ and ‘Welcome to Nazi Germany’ from this group of 40-50 year old ADULTS,” police wrote, pointedly using all-caps to distinguish the attendees from any of their youthful counterparts.
“As the old saying goes, in the midst of all this chaos, the band still played on, that is until they were advised in the middle of the 1975 classic ‘Wish you were here,’ that they must stop the show,” police said, calling on residents to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and “be a good role model for our children.”