New Jersey Police Shut Down 47-Person ‘Corona Party’
As most residents in New Jersey hunkered down to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus on Friday night, a group of nearly 50 people gathered together for a “Corona Party.” New Jersey police swiftly shut down the party in Ewing, which was everything “social distancing” is not: 47 people and a DJ crowded into a 550-square-foot apartment. “The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who issued a statewide “stay at home” order last week. “This is not a game. Stay home. Be smart,” he added. Ewing Police Lt. Charles Morgan said the department received “an anonymous call” about an event named the “Corona Party,” which violates the governor’s ban on parties and social gatherings to fight against the spread of the virus in the state. As of Saturday, over 10,000 New Jersey residents have tested positive for the virus, and 140 people have died.