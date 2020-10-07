New Jersey Postal Worker Arrested for Dumping Mail, Including Nearly 100 Election Ballots: Feds

Read it at Department of Justice
The Department of Justice announced Wednesday the arrest of 26-year-old Nicholas Beauchene, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, for allegedly dumping nearly 2,000 pieces of mail in West Orange, NJ. Officials recovered the mail from a dumpster on Oct. 2 and Oct. 5. The mail—which included 99 general election ballots and 276 campaign flyers–was scheduled to be delivered on days that Beauchene was the only mail carrier assigned to the addresses’ route. He is being charged with one count of delay, secretion, or detention of mail and one count of obstruction of mail. The former is punishable by up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines, while obstruction of mail carries a lesser penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.