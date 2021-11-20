NJ Officials Identify ‘Tiger Lady’ 30 Years After Her Murder
POWER OF DNA
New Jersey authorities identified the 30-year-old remains of a teen dubbed “Tiger Lady” found dead near an interstate rest stop, LehighValleyLive reported Friday. Wendy Louise Baker, 16, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was given the nickname due to a tattoo featuring a Bengal tiger on her left calf. Hunters found her body in 1991 and police later declared the case a homicide, though they could not determine her identity or cause of death. Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer, who came into office in 2019, vowed to solve the cold case and partnered with detectives to use DNA testing to identify Baker. A small piece of one of Baker’s bones enabled investigators to identify her family tree, including her late grandparents and, eventually, her late parents. Authorities have yet to figure out who killed her. “We need someone to come forward with the information we need to solve this murder,” Pfeiffer said.