N.J. Congresswoman Who Had to Shelter With Maskless Pols During Riots Now Has COVID

New Jersey Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman has tested positive for COVID-19—and she believes she was infected while isolating during the Capitol riots with other lawmakers who refused to wear masks.

Watson Coleman, 75, is a recent cancer survivor and received the first dose of the two-dose COVID vaccine offered to members of Congress. She said in a statement that she is “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms” and is working from home.

Watson Coleman did not say why she thinks she was infected in the large committee hearing room where House members sheltered while insurrectionists marauded through the Capitol last Wednesday.

But the House attending physician had already warned members that “individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.” All members who were in that room were urged to get rapid COVID-19 tests.

After the riot, video surfaced showing some Republican members, including QAnon believer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) not wearing masks even after requests from others that they put them on.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) was shown trying to hand out masks in video obtained by Punchbowl News. “While I was disappointed in my colleagues who refused to wear a mask, I was encouraged by those who did. My goal, in the midst of what I feared was a super spreader event, was to make the room at least a little safer,” she later tweeted.

Public health officials have warned that the riot as a whole has the makings of a superspreader event, with hordes of unmasked rioters crowded inside, shouting—and then returning to their hometowns, where they could spread the virus even further.

Other members of Congress continue to contract the coronavirus in various ways. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) announced Sunday that he tested positive after his roommate, Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), tested positive on Jan. 6, before the riots.

Dozens of members of Congress have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but medical experts say it does not provide instant immunity and is not considered fully effective until the second dose is administered weeks later.