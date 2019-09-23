CHEAT SHEET
N.J. Man Charged in Nigeria for Protest Planning
A New Jersey man who runs a news website referred to as “Africa’s WikiLeaks” is reportedly being held on charges in his native Nigeria for trying to organize a protest. Owoyele Sowore, 48, the founder of pro-democracy Sahara Reporters and an opposition leader, was detained in early August while on a business trip, NorthJersey.com reported. He was charged with organizing a protest, insulting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and transferring U.S. money to a Nigerian account, and will be arraigned on Tuesday. “This is basically a violation of his human rights,” his wife, Opeyemi Sowore, said.