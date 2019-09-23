CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    DISSENT COLLAR?

    N.J. Man Charged in Nigeria for Protest Planning

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Mohamed Nanabhay/WikiMedia Commons

    A New Jersey man who runs a news website referred to as “Africa’s WikiLeaks” is reportedly being held on charges in his native Nigeria for trying to organize a protest. Owoyele Sowore, 48, the founder of pro-democracy Sahara Reporters and an opposition leader, was detained in early August while on a business trip, NorthJersey.com reported. He was charged with organizing a protest, insulting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and transferring U.S. money to a Nigerian account, and will be arraigned on Tuesday. “This is basically a violation of his human rights,” his wife, Opeyemi Sowore, said.

    Read it at NorthJersey.com