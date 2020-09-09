CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Rudely Awoken by Rare 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake
A rare 3.1 magnitude earthquake gently rattled New Jersey early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small tremor hit the Freehold area at around 2:00 AM and was felt in large parts of central New Jersey and even as far as Brooklyn. USGS geophysicist Robert Sanders told NBC News that earthquakes in the region are “relatively uncommon,” with only two previously recorded quakes at this magnitude. No injuries or damage have been reported yet and Sanders said widespread disruption is unlikely. YouTuber Avery complained on Twitter: “I’m wondering why I randomly woke up. Apparently NJ just had an earthquake! KEEP 2020 GOING.”