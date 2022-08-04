School Board Member Resigns After Fierce Backlash Over Gender Identity Survey
A New Jersey school board member resigned Wednesday after parents became enraged over a survey she created and distributed asking students about their gender identity, race, and religion. Parents complained that the survey, which was given to students as young as 9, was not cleared by them before it was handed out, and they weren’t given the option of having their kids no participate. The backlash was so severe that the community gathered thousands of signatures in support of ousting Christine Dye from her 11-year spot on the local school board. Dye resigned as part of a settlement in a lawsuit she filed in an attempt to challenge efforts by a recall committee to remove her, court documents show. “We were successful in garnering over 3,000 signatures in support of the petition to recall in a truly historic community effort, which led to the just outcome of her resignation. We are hopeful that the community can move on from the damage she caused,” the committee said in a statement.