New Jersey Server Abducted and Beaten After Confronting Group Who Walked Out on $70 Bill: Cops
EAT N RUN
A group of customers walked out on their $70 tab, then abducted and assaulted a young server who confronted them over the unpaid bill, police say. The incident occurred late Saturday night at Turnersville, New Jersey, diner Nifty Fifty’s, when the 20-year-old server tried to keep a party of five from stiffing her, according to WPVI Action News. Surveillance footage obtained by the station then shows the group pulling the woman into a white Dodge Durango and speeding away. She was assaulted while inside, according to Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik, then pushed out of the vehicle. She reportedly suffered a possible concussion and multiple contusions.
The server, who has not been publicly identified, was able to run back to the diner and call the cops, said authorities. “Do not chase after accused suspects and confront them yourselves,” Gurcsik cautioned, recommending that anyone in such a situation instead take down a non-paying customer’s license plate and report it to police.