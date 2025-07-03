Skydiving Plane Crashes in “Amazing” Mass Casualty Emergency

Kentucky is in the throes of a measles outbreak. Health officials in the state have confirmed that an outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory virus has spread to Fayette County after beginning in Woodfood County. There are currently five active measles cases in Kentucky, four of which are connected to the same outbreak. The cases come as the United States deals with the largest outbreak of measles since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,267 confirmed measles cases this year—although Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr is still spewing anti-vaccine rhetoric, including the false claim that the MMR jab used to prevent measles is made from “aborted fetuses.” Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, a runny nose, and rashes. While severe cases are rare, measles can lead to swelling of the brain and even death. The disease can be particularly severe in infants, pregnant women, and in those with weakened immune systems. Aside from the Kentucky outbreak, there are currently 1,169 cases of measles in Alberta, Canada, and 2,810 cases in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. This year, two children in West Texas and an adult in New Mexico have died of measles. They were all unvaccinated.
A congressional intern working for Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) has died after a shooting in Washington, D.C. Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was shot along with two other people on Monday night, all seemingly innocent bystanders caught in a hail of bullets fired by multiple people, reported The Washington Post. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tarpinian-Jachym, who was majoring in finance with a minor in political science at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, was found unconscious at the scene and later pronounced dead at hospital. Two other victims, an adult female and a 16-year-old boy, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. “I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Rep. Estes said in a statement. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country.” Police are still searching for the suspects in connection to the shooting, and are offering $25,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Whether from stress, lifestyle, or just the natural aging process, if you’re battling thinning hair, you’re not alone. According to the Men’s Hair Loss Association, by the age of 35, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of noticeable hair loss. There are many remedies for addressing thinning hair, from LED caps to prescription medication, but if you’re looking for natural support, JSHealth Vitamins Hair + Energy Vitamins is a good place to start. The purpose-focused supplement brand is launching a new and improved version of its bestselling hair support supplement—Hair + Energy For Men. The original formula has earned top-tier status due to its incredible results, and the second version is formulated specifically for men’s needs.
The reformulated version builds off JSHealth Vitamins original blend, but is supercharged with new ingredients, including Siberian ginseng for energy and ginkgo biloba for focus. This new blend may help support hair growth, hair thickness, healthy testosterone levels, stamina, blood circulation, and energy levels. The best part? This potent formula is delivered in an easy, once-daily ingestible tablet.
It could have been far worse. Emergency responders declared a mass casualty incident after a skydiving plane carrying 15 people crash-landed in New Jersey, but officials said that all aboard survived, although some had severe injuries. The group took off in a Cessna 208B from Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday evening to perform a skydive, but the pilot reported engine trouble just minutes into the flight. He attempted to circle back and land on the runway, but overshot the tarmac and landed hard in the nearby woods. All those aboard were sent to hospital, some still drenched in fuel. Andrew Halter, from the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management, said it was “amazing” there were no fatalities. “Just the fact that we have 15 people that are still with us here today, some with minor injuries, I think is fantastic and remarkable,” he said, according to the Associated Press. The crash is being investigated by various agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The same plane overshot a different runway in an incident in 2023.
Abbott Elementary star Janelle James revealed that she refuses to watch a Netflix show she failed to book. James told Let’s Talk Off Camera host Kelly Ripa on Wednesday that she hasn’t watched a single episode of the Emmy-winning show Glow because she’s still “so salty” over not getting a role in it. “I have not watched one second of that show. I’m so salty. Maybe I’ll watch it today,” she joked. James told Ripa that she “really wanted” the role of a female wrestler in the show, which centers around women’s wrestling in the 1980s. She recalled having to come up with and perform an ‘80s rap, as well as do a fight scene during her audition. James said she even did a round kick in the audition. “I remember leaving that audition like, ‘Nailed it.’ And did not get that role,” she said. James went on to star in the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which won multiple Emmys and Golden Globes. James also garnered awards of her own for her portrayal of the eccentric principal Ava Coleman on Abbott.
As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts of up to 40 to 50 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering 40 to 70 percent off everything sitewide for its annual ‘All Star Sale.’ It’s one of J.Crew Factory’s biggest sale events of the season—and the year, for that matter—so you won’t want to sit this one out. It’s the perfect time to transition your wardrobe to summer without spending a fortune.
Of course, the Fourth of July sale is also a great time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re steeply discounted. After all, elevated basics and impossibly chic office staples are two categories that J.Crew excels at. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $10, and even new arrivals like versatile frocks and cashmere items. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings.
A man who participated in the Jan. 6 riots has been sentenced to life behind bars despite Trump’s efforts to pardon him. Edward Kelley has been convicted of plotting to murder FBI special agents who investigated him over his actions on Jan. 6. Kelley was initially convicted in November of conspiracy to murder United States employees, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, and influencing or retaliating against federal officials by threat. President Donald Trump pardoned Kelley and over 1,500 other Jan. 6 rioters when he took power in January. Still, Kelley couldn’t steer clear of prison forever. A few months later, U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan sentenced Kelley during a hearing in Knoxville, Tennessee, revealing that he had plotted to murder FBI special agents. Although Kelley’s team argued that Trump’s blanket pardon should apply to his murder plot, a federal judge ruled otherwise. Federal prosecutors called Kelley “remorseless” in his efforts to kill agents, including by strategizing ways to bomb the FBI Knoxville office, creating a hit list, conducting combat drills to realize his plan, and forming a self-styled militia to attack FBI agents. They added that he ”committed crimes that are serious, violent, and all designed to achieve the same end: the murder of federal, state, and local law enforcement." Co-conspiracist Austin Carter, who pled guilty, is set to be sentenced next month.
Pop star Kesha sent a message of support to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura after the rapper was found not guilty of sex trafficking charges on Wednesday. In a post shared on X, the TiK ToK singer wrote, “Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor.” Ventura’s testimony played a central role in the mogul’s trial, giving several days of testimony in May in which she detailed “freak offs” and alleged nonconsensual orgies. Kesha faced similar testimony in 2016 after she filed a lawsuit against music producer Dr. Luke, accusing him of drugging and raping her at a 2005 party, which he denied. Though Kesha ultimately dropped her suit against the producer in 2016, the pair were engaged in a years-long legal battle until reaching a settlement in 2023. In another show of support for Cassie, Kesha changed the lyrics of her TiK ToK song from “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” to “Wake up in the morning like f--- P. Diddy” during her Coachella set in April.
The Dalai Lama has laid out his succession plan. Addressing a gathering of religious elders in Dharamshala, India Wednesday, the Tibetan spiritual leader affirmed that his successor will be chosen by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the office and foundation of the Dalai Lama, in “accordance with past tradition.” “I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” the spiritual leader said in a pre-recorded video Wednesday, delivered a mere few days ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday. “The Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognize the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” he continued, seemingly referring to leaders in Beijing who have insisted that the Chinese government maintains authority over approving the next Dalai Lama. The spiritual leader, who is the 14th Dalai Lama, has been living in Dharamshala in exile ever since he fled the Tibetan capital Lhasa in 1959 following a thwarted uprising against Chinese troops. China’s Foreign Ministry maintained its stance on the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation Wednesday and reiterated that the selection must be approved by the central government in Beijing. “Tibetan Buddhism was born in China and is a religion with Chinese characteristics,” spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing, per The Washington Post.
Kylie Page, an OnlyFans model who featured in a Netflix miniseries about the adult entertainment industry, has been found dead in her Hollywood apartment. Police sources told TMZ that Page, 28, died of an overdose. Police found her body after a friend requested a welfare check on her. Officers reportedly recovered “fentanyl and drug paraphernalia” in her home, but did not specify what drug killed her. The site reported that no foul play is expected. Officials say she died on June 25, a day after her final post on social media. She featured in Netflix’s Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On in 2017, in which she revealed her struggles with substance abuse. Loved ones of the Oklahoma native have launched a GoFundMe to help pay for her to be returned to her hometown for a funeral. “Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked,” her family wrote. “She was the kind of person who made you feel like family—no matter who you were.”
I’m usually wary of any beauty product promising to be luminous or glowy, and not because I don’t want glowing skin—I just don’t like the disco-ball-level shine or oil slick effect that many of these formulas are known for. Then, I discovered Dime’s Wonderscreen Glow Tinted SPF, and it totally rewired my expectations. The clean, skincare-infused formula serves as a tinted moisturizer, a clean SPF 30 mineral sunscreen (with 19 percent zinc oxide), and a subtle highlighter.
Rather than leaving skin shiny and exposed, this formula casts a soft, diffused glow—like catching your reflection at golden hour, where everything feels a little more luminous, a little less harsh. With just one lightweight layer, my skin is even (not masked), glowing (not greasy), and has that elusive post-vacation glow sans the sun damage.
In addition to zinc oxide (a mineral that functions as a physical barrier to protect you from UVA/B rays), the Wonderscreen also contains squalane for sustained moisture and beetroot, which helps brighten the skin and lifts pigmentation with consistent use. In other words, this multipurpose sunscreen gives you both an instant gratification glow and long-term complexion-boosting benefits. A win-win.
Plus, compared to other tinted sunscreens I’ve used, the coverage is pretty decent and very buildable. Freckles and imperfections will still peek through, but redness and uneven tone are blurred. The Wonderscreen Tinted SPF 30 is available in three shades (my skin tone is super fair with warm undertones and I use 01 for a subtle glow) and doesn’t leave a white cast—a rarity for mineral sunscreens.
Modern Family star Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, revealed that she got a pacemaker at just 29-years-old. Bowen, 55, told “Inside of You” podcast host Michael Rosenbaum Tuesday that her sister was the one who pushed her to see a cardiologist. “She was in med school, and she was at that time in her life when I guess she always carried around a stethoscope,” Bowen recalled. After listening to her heart rate, Bowen’s sister told her to go to a cardiologist immediately. Bowen said her initial reaction was “I’m fine,” but her sister “would not let it go.” A month later, Bowen was shooting the pilot of the NBC show Ed and “immediately had to go get a pacemaker afterwards.” Bowen was diagnosed with sick sinus syndrome with hypervagotonia, which caused her heart rate to drop dangerously low. She said the doctors told her that she could pass out while driving and kill somebody, to which Bowen replied: “Oh, then give me the goddamn pacemaker.” At the time, Bowen thought that “my life is over” and “I’m going to die,” but says she doesn’t even notice her pacemaker anymore. “I forget about that all the time,” she told Rosenbaum.
Emmy-winning actress, director, and producer Salma Hayek, 58, said she skipped the notoriously extravagant Bezos-Sanchez wedding to attend the Glastonbury music festival. Hayek’s billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 63, attended the lavish Venice, Italy ceremonies without her while she kept their 17-year-old daughter Valentina Pinault company at the UK festival. Widely known as the most significant annual music festival, this year’s Glastonbury lineup featured fan-favorite artists across the generations, from Neil Young to Charli XCX. But the festival attracted more than just star headliners: supermodel Cara Delevingne, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, and designer Stella McCartney were among the A-listers in the audience whom were spotted meeting up with Hayek. The stars were also spotted with Alanis Morissette, who headlined the festival’s Friday lineup. Comedian Chelsea Handler posted a picture of the two, captioned “Mama and da baby” on her Instagram story. In one of the festival’s most controversial moments, Glastonbury performer and rap duo Bob Vylan led anti-Israel chants and had their U.S. visas revoked.