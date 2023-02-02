Masked Skull and Crossbones Synagogue Firebomb Suspect Arrested
BUSTED
A New Jersey man has been arrested in connection with an “attempted firebombing” of a synagogue over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, was detained after police found clothes inside his car allegedly matching those seen in security footage of the attacker at the Temple Ner Tamid Jewish Congregation in Bloomfield—including a sweatshirt emblazoned with what appears to be a skull and crossbones. The footage showed a man matching Malindretos’ description walking up to the synagogue at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday and throwing a flaming Molotov cocktail at the building’s doors before fleeing on foot, federal prosecutors said. “No one should find that their lives are at risk by exercising their faith,” U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a statement.