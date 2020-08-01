CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Tamed Coronavirus. Now It’s Spreading Again.
The coronavirus’ comeback in New Jersey is gaining steam. On Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that 11 more state residents have died and 393 more people have tested positive. New Jersey was one of the hardest-hit states at the start of the pandemic, with the second-highest number of deaths. A hard lockdown dramatically lowered the infection rate and kept it down as COVID-19 began to spike in the South and West. But now the rate has shot up to 1.44, above the benchmark of 1 that means the virus is not spreading too fast.