New Jersey Teacher Reassigned After Kneeling During Pledge of Allegiance
A middle school teacher in Cumberland County, New Jersey, has been reassigned after reportedly kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance. The issue first came up during a school board meeting on Oct. 2, when parents raised concerns about the teacher and the implications that the kneeling could have on the students at Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School. The teacher has since been reassigned to do other work while the morning announcements and Pledge are occurring, principal Ismael Bermudez told the Vineland Daily Journal. Vineland School District Executive Director of Personnel Joe Rossi said the teacher did not indicate that the kneeling was political in nature. “Like all principals, Mr. Bermudez has the authority to utilize his building staff as appropriate,” Rossi told the Journal. “The district and the teacher agree that this [is] a reasonable solution for all parties.”