New Jersey Teen Billed $2,500 for a Black Lives Matter Protest of 30 People
PRICEY PROTEST
A New Jersey teen who organized a small Black Lives Matter protest to call for affordable housing was reportedly hit with a $2,500 bill for police overtime days after the demonstration. Eighteen-year-old activist Emily Gil said she had never requested a police presence at the demonstration attended by about 30 people, though she did notify authorities beforehand. Four days later, she received a bill that read, “Please promptly forward your payment to the borough in the amount of $2,499.26 for the police overtime caused by your protest,” NJ.com reports. The letter, reportedly penned by Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac, goes on to state that the “lack of notification” about the protest left police with “little time” to prepare. Kranjac said the bill was routine. “If anyone does an event in town, we bill them,” Kranjac was quoted as saying by ABC7.