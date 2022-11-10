A New Jersey teenager was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly threatening antisemitic attacks against synagogues and Jews earlier this month, prompting the FBI to issue a warning of a broad, wide-scale threat to synagogues across the Garden State.

Omar Alkattoul, 18, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce, a federal crime punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the Department of Justice said.

The investigation into Alkattoul, a Sayreville resident, began with a search of his iPhone on Nov. 4, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Newark federal court.

Agents say they discovered a conversation on an unnamed social media platform from three days earlier, in which Alkattoul “referred to a document that [he] had been writing.”

“Alkattoul told Individual-1, ‘I actually started writing it a long time ago,’” the complaint says. “‘If you want I will link it. It’s in the context of an attack on Jews.’”

He then allegedly sent a link to a manifesto titled “When Swords Collide.”

A second informant told the feds that Alkattoul sent the manifesto to at least five others.

“I am the attacker and I would like to introduce myself... I am a Muslim with so many regrets but I can assure you this attack is not one of them and Insha’Allah many more attacks like these against the enemy of Allah and the pigs and monkeys will come,” he wrote, according to the complaint.

“I will discuss my motives in a bit but I did target a synagogue for a really good reason according to myself and a lot of Muslims who have a brain. Let’s be aware of the fact that the Jews promote the biggest hatred against Muslimeen even in the west. The Jews are in fact a very powerful group in the west which is why western countries today shill for them on top of the murtadeen in Saudi Arabia and every Arab country.”

Alkattoul went on to say the attack would be a reminder to Jews that “as long as 1 Muslim remains in this world they will never live a pleasant life until the Muslims in Palestine, Syria, West Africa, and South Asia are living a pleasant life.”

In a statement, FBI Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy said, “When we learn of credible threats to our community—whether based in hate toward religion, race, sexual orientation, or gender—we call on law enforcement and community partners to assist in identifying and mitigating that threat.”

Alkattoul is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen.