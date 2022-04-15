New Jersey Tells Its Cops They Can Blaze Up—but Only After Work
PUFF PUFF PASS
Cops in New Jersey will be allowed to reap the benefits of the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana. In a memo to the state’s police departments, acting state attorney general Matt Platkin said officers would be able to smoke marijuana—but only after hours. Otherwise, the officers risk losing their jobs. “There should be zero tolerance for unregulated marijuana consumption by officers at any time, on or off duty, while employed in this state,” Platkin wrote. “The safety of our communities and our officers demands no less.” The memo didn’t reflect a change in policy, according to the New Jersey Monitor, but instead it let officers know what they were able to do. The state announced Wednesday it plans to issue licenses to sell the substance on April 21.