New Jersey Toddler Fatally Mauled by Dogs After Falling From Window
A 3-year-old New Jersey boy died after falling out of a window and being attacked by dogs, ABC7 reports. The boy was in his Elizabeth home around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when he fell from a rear window and was mauled by his family’s pitbulls, which were in a cluttered enclosure, according to police. The dogs will be euthanized, city officials said. “I cannot believe this happened to a little 3-year-old,” said Maria Rocha, the family’s neighbor. “He’s a baby, and killed by dogs?” Rocha says the boy’s mother tried to pull off the animals from her son and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say they are investigating the incident but so far no charges have been filed.