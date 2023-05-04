Locals Baffled as 500+ Pounds of Cooked Pasta Found in Woods
PENNE DROPPED
Residents in a New Jersey town are looking for answers after a huge amount of cooked pasta was found dumped by a woodland stream. Nina Jochnowitz shared pictures of the piles of the spaghetti, macaroni, and other types of pasta in Veterans Park in Old Bridge on her Facebook account last week, estimating that there must have been more than 500 pounds worth of food at the dump site. The former city council candidate, who described the oddity as “Mission Impastable” to the Philadelphia Inquirer, said the town’s public works department cleaned up the mess after she posted her images online. “You might say, ‘Who cares about pasta?’ But pasta has a PH level that will impact the water stream,” Jochnowitz said. “That water stream is important to clean up because it feeds into the town’s water supply .. It was one of the fastest cleanups I’ve ever seen here.”