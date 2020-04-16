New Jersey’s Largest Nursing Home, Overwhelmed by Coronavirus Deaths, Piles 17 Bodies in Tiny Morgue
Police discovered 17 bodies stacked up in a New Jersey nursing home morgue meant for no more than four earlier this week, according to The New Jersey Herald. The deceased were just a fraction of the 68 deaths that have occurred in recent weeks at the Andover, New Jersey long-term care facility, Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II; 26 of the deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the Herald.
Overwhelmed with the number of deaths, Andover staff even stored one body in a shed, the New York Times reports. Two nurses have died. Police have launched multiple investigations into the nursing home, according to the Herald. The facility maintains beds for 700 patients, making it the state's largest. When reached Wednesday evening, the Andover Center receptionist said all facility’s directors were gone for the day and would not be available for comment. COVID-19 has devastated nursing homes across the country.