Princess Doe’s Alleged Killer Is Charged 40 Years After Her Murder
ABOUT TIME
A girl whose identity was unknown for decades after she was found beaten beyond recognition in a New Jersey cemetery has finally been named as a Long Island teenager. The alleged killer of Princess Doe, the first unidentified victim to ever be entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information center database in 1983, has also finally been charged, officials said at a news conference Friday. The Warren County prosecutor’s office said they believe 68-year-old Arthur Kinlaw killed Princess Doe, now identified as 17-year-old Dawn Olanick, after she refused to be forced into prostitution in New York. The charges against her alleged killer were announced forty years to the day after she was found. Kinlaw is currently serving a 20 year to life sentence for two other murder convictions from 2000. He reportedly confessed in 2005, but authorities needed her identity before they had enough evidence to charge him with the murder, which could leave him with another life sentence if convicted.