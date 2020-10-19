New Biden Ad Slams Trump for Mocking Science Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
‘LISTEN TO SCIENTISTS’
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is pushing back in a new advertisement against President Donald Trump’s latest attack of sorts on the former vice president’s pledge to heed the advice of impartial scientists during coronavirus.
The 25-second ad, titled “Listen to Scientists,” is part of the Biden campaign’s overall digital purchase in general election battleground states during the week of Oct. 19, according to details first shared with The Daily Beast. The spot features audio of Trump ridiculing Biden for using, at the recommendation of experts, factual and scientific evidence to formulate his planned COVID-19 response. The clip shows images of masked medical professionals and others suffering under excruciating conditions as Trump says, “If I listened totally to the scientists.”
The president on Sunday took a peculiar dig at his opponent while campaigning in Nevada by saying, “If I listened totally to the scientists we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of, we’re like a rocket ship, take a look at the numbers.”