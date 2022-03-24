Native Lawmaker’s Trailblazing Moment Spoiled by Wildly Offensive Comment

Read it at The Kansas City Star
Rep. Ponka-We Victors of Wichita, a Democrat, became the first Native American woman to serve as chair of the Kansas House of Representatives on Wednesday. But it wasn’t long before Rep. John Wheeler of Garden City spoiled the victorious moment when he told Victors he was checking to see if she used a tomahawk as a gavel. Other lawmakers who heard Wheeler either became really quiet or shared an awkward laugh. Apparently unaware of the insensitivity of his comment, Wheeler, a Republican, said, “I’m getting…that is apparently considered offensive. If it is, I certainly do apologize.”