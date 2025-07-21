New Katie Holmes Movie Is Major ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion
Katie Holmes has enlisted her Dawson’s Creek co-star, Joshua Jackson, to act alongside her in her upcoming film Happy Hours, Deadline reports. Holmes will also write and direct the Harry Hours trilogy, the first installment of which will begin filming in New York City this summer. Holmes and Jackson starred as the teen couple and two-thirds of Dawson’s Creek‘s pivotal love triangle, Joey and Pacey, from 1998 to 2003. Their reunion is likely to delight fans of the ’90s teen drama, which will reportedly follow Holmes and Jackson’s characters playing “young loves who reconnect as adults.” Holmes and Jackson also dated in real life while filming the show’s first season, from 1998 to 1999. The two have been on good terms, with Jackson telling People in April, “Katie and I are very close … it’s not a daily call … but when you’re together—there’s always that, ‘I know, you know.’“ With Happy Hours, Holmes will continue her indie directing streak after Rare Objects, Alone Together, and All We Had. Other cast members who will appear alongside the reunited co-stars are Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson, and Jack Martin.