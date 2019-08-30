The Best New Launches from Everlane, Rhone, Dagne Dover, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Material's Cookware Collection: What we appreciate most about Material is how accessible they make high-quality kitchenware. This new launch, a foray into cookware, is keeping with that tradition with an easy-to-use stainless steel pan that’s sturdy and reliable. Plus, they added a coated copper pan for its heat-retaining ability.

Dagne Dover Bags With Travel Sleeves: Dagne Dover didn’t need to improve its commuting-perfect bags. But that didn’t stop the brand from doing so. The Dakota Backpack and Landon Carryall are now equipped with travel sleeves in the back to let you easily slip them into your extended carry-on handle. With their neoprene body, they slide right down, making it easy and smooth to take a load off.

Everlane Cashmere Tee: There will always be something extra luxurious about cashmere, but what if you want the luxe feel without feeling like you’re not really dressing for the weather? The Everlane Tee is a short sleeve T-shirt style sweater made from soft Grade-A Mongolian cashmere. It’s warm but breathable so you can wear it (practically) all year ‘round.

Away’s The Carry-On with Pocket: And in a perfect match to your new Dagne Dover travel sleeve-equipped bag is an improvement to the near-perfect Away Carry-On. The nylon front pocket on this new edition is designed to protect and give you access to the most important travel items. An exterior compartment and two interior compartments in that pockets will handle your boarding pass, passport, laptop, and magazines (and, of course, your favorite candy or jerky).

Universal Standard Inclusive Boot Collection: Universal Standard knows a thing or two about inclusive clothing, but a pain point that they wanted to remedy is the option for inclusive boots. Their new collection features an ankle and a knee-high style that combines supple calfskin leather with a heavy knit to keep the boot fitted to you without feeling constricting. They’re water-resistant and have antimicrobial insoles.

Rhone’s Commuter Dress Shirt in New Colorways: Adding to its collection of top-rated athleisure button-downs you could take with you anywhere, Rhone’s giving us new striking styles. You can now grab it in Red/White Dot (the best looking of the bunch, in our opinion), Blue Gingham, and Blue.

