New Matthew Perry Foundation Will Aid Addiction Sufferers
In the wake of the tragic death of addiction recovery advocate and Friends star Matthew Perry, who was found unresponsive in his hot tub by an assistant last Saturday, Perry’s closest confidants have resolved to launch a foundation in his name dedicated to helping people struggling with addiction and substance abuse issues, TMZ reported Friday. “The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction,” a statement on the website for the new organization reads. “It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”