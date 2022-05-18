New Mexico Church Offers $121 Million Payout to Abuse Survivors
SINS OF THE FATHERS
The Roman Catholic Church of New Mexico is offering the sum of $121.5 million in an attempt to pay off 375 creditors tied to a long and painful clerical sex abuse scandal in that state that has focused on the Santa Fe diocese—one of the oldest in the U.S. The settlement offer has to be approved by the sex abuse survivors who have been battling the church since Santa Fe filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018 to protect itself from creditors. The settlement is just for the New Mexico church and does not count the considerable claims against religious orders who ran facilities where abuse allegedly occurred. “The church takes very seriously its responsibility to see the survivors of sexual abuse are justly compensated for the suffering they have endured,” John C. Wester, archbishop of Santa Fe, said in a statement reported by the Associated Press. “It is our hope that this settlement is the next step in the healing of those who have been harmed.” At least 74 priests have been named in the abuse and around $52 million has already been paid in out-of-court settlements.