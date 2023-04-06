New Mexico Enacts Bill to Shield Abortion Providers From Out-of-State Threats
‘A LOT OF FEAR’
New Mexico, which has quickly became a haven for those seeking abortions in the southwest, signed a bill into law Monday that protects abortion providers from prosecution, professional disciplinary action or extradition attempts from out-of-state interests. It's a major win for women's reproductive rights in the state, which have been under attack by cities and counties near the Texas state line who've passed anti-abortion laws in recent months. “I think there is a lot of fear there,” said Democratic state Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, a cosponsor of the bill. The new law also includes protections for medical providers who provide gender-affirming healthcare without regard to the age of patients—something other states, like nearby Arizona and Utah, have recently passed legislation to limit or ban outright. “This is a state that’s going to stand with the men and women who provide our care,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, on Wednesday. “We’re clear about our rights. We’re clear about our choices.”