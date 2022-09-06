Judge Boots New Mexico Official From Office for Attacking Capitol
JUDGE’S ORDER
Couy Griffin has been booted from his seat as Otero County Commission chairman for violating his oath of office when he participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The decision was made by U.S. District Court Judge Francis Mathew, who barred the Cowboys for Trump co-founder from current and future office under the 14th amendment’s Disqualification Clause, citing an engagement or aiding of insurrection or rebellion. “This decision makes clear that any current or former public officials who took an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and then participated in the January 6th insurrection can and will be removed and barred from government service for their actions,” said Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington President Noah Bookbinder. Griffin was previously handed a misdemeanor in federal court for entering the Capitol grounds that day.