New Mexico Shooter Left Behind Puzzling Note
CRYPTIC
The 18-year-old gunman who went on a rampage that killed three people and injured ten others left behind a cryptic note in his pocket when police shot him to death after he intentionally removed his bulletproof vest. “If your reading this Im the end of the chapter,” Beau Wilson’s grammatical-error-ridden note, scribbled in green, read. “Lay eyes or dear put a finger on my little sister I promis there will be regrets.” The Farmington Police Department released an image of the note and shared new details of the shooting Thursday, including the fact that Wilson fired more than 190 rounds from the front porch of his father’s home. During the terrifying incident, Wilson switched between weapons, first starting with an AR-15 before swapping to a .22 caliber gun and 9-mm handgun. He purchased one of the weapons shortly after he turned 18, but the other two likely belonged to relatives, according to police. Authorities continue to investigate his motives and prior concerns about his mental health.